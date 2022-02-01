Aschwanden named St. Helena Teacher of the Year

St. Helena High School teacher Judith Aschwanden has been named St. Helena Teacher of the Year and selected as the St. Helena Unified School District's representative for Napa County Teacher of the Year.

In addition to teaching all Agriscience Pathway courses (Ag Biology, Ag Chemistry, Honors Ag Chemistry, Honors Advanced Ag Systems, Ag Leadership), Aschwanden is one of SHHS’s three FFA Advisors, a team that has received both state and national recognition for their exceptional work.

“Judy is a true leader in her field," said SHHS Principal Benjamin Scinto. "She is dedicated not only to her students and our Career Technical Education program but to promoting and improving agriculture education throughout California. One need look no further than the success of her students to know that Judy is a teacher who makes a difference.”

In a shift from past practice, all Napa County school districts now identify their own nominees for consideration as Napa County Teacher of the Year. Napa Valley Unified is granted 5 spots and all other districts receive 1 spot, with Howell Mountain and Pope Valley sharing a single representative. All nominees had to submit to their home district a participant agreement form signed by their principal, a letter of recommendation from the principal, and an essay that highlighted the nominee’s personal teaching style, student engagement strategies, and teaching philosophy. Each district developed its own process for selection.

Aschwanden will now move on to the county level where she will compete against the other districts' nominees. The county team will review all submitted materials and conduct a virtual or in-person site visit to each nominee’s classroom. The county will announce the winner on April 22. The winner will apply for California Teacher of the Year.