Aurelio brings a lifetime of education to bear on St. Helena schools

Growing up in a Spanish-speaking immigrant household, it didn’t take long for Rubén Aurelio to learn the value of education.

Now decades into a career as a teacher and school administrator, Aurelio has become superintendent of the St. Helena Unified School District, where he oversees the education of students whose backgrounds are in many cases similar to his own.

Aurelio’s parents immigrated to the Los Angeles area from Argentina in the early 1960s. He attended public schools that were 80% to 90% Chicano/Latino.

“Even though my first language was Spanish, I was viewed as the white boy in the mix,” recalled Aurelio, the youngest of five boys. “I had green eyes, light skin. I was essentially white.”

“When you’re Latino, race is a matter of how you identify,” Aurelio added. “I am racially white but I am Latino, culturally Latino, and my experience is that of an immigrant family from Latin America.”

By the time he was in first grade, Aurelio’s teachers had already placed him on a gifted track and given him access to higher-level instruction. Looking back, Aurelio realizes how the school system influenced his future compared with that of his brothers, who were not singled out the way he was. Two of them dropped out of high school, and one of them has spent a considerable amount of time behind bars.

“At a very young age, I was chosen,” said Aurelio, who’s now a father of three. “Some adult decided, ‘You’re smart.’”

Aurelio went on to earn degrees at UC Berkeley and CSU East Bay and become a teacher. While teaching at a high-achieving “school of choice” in Oakland that served mostly students of color, Aurelio witnessed how committed, engaged families could propel kids to success. He also became interested in the data side of education, which led him from teaching into administration.

After administrative stints in the San Leandro and West Contra Costa school district, Aurelio was chosen as superintendent at St. Helena Unified.

Since taking over for Marylou Wilson on July 1, Aurelio said he’s chosen a “go slow to go fast” approach, listening and learning before he starts changing what he calls “a pretty well-run organization.”

His first big move came on Aug. 8 when the school board had to set enrollment caps under the District of Choice program. Aurelio pressed the board to adopt caps high enough that all 34 students from outside the district who wanted to attend St. Helena schools this year could have a spot without taking their chances in a lottery.

“(The board) is viewing from me a counter-perspective from Dr. Wilson,” he said. “I view adding students as a positive thing. Positive for maintaining programs, positive for the level of diversity, and positive for how much richer classroom environments can be when you have additional voices in the space.”

California is ending District of Choice after this school year. It’s unclear how that will affect out-of-district kids who attend St. Helena schools, but Aurelio’s position is clear.

“We as a district will do everything in our power to keep them,” he said. “Unfortunately some things are out of our control.”

Based on his early impressions, Aurelio considers St. Helena students close-knit, friendly and kind. He’s already met a lot of the most vocal and engaged members of the public, and now he’s looking forward to working with community members “who haven’t found their voice yet.”

“One of my big tasks is to continue to engage our monolingual and primarily Spanish-speaking families, so they feel they have the space to bring things up and contribute to decision-making,” he said, adding that he’s working closely with the district's social worker and community liaison Roxana Plancarte to connect with the Latino community.

Aurelio said the district has a lot of mental health resources, but it needs to do a better job promoting them to students. He’s already moved Plancarte and the UpValley Family Centers to more readily accessible offices on the first floor of Vintage Hall, which he envisions as a “wellness space” for high schoolers.

Aurelio said the district will need to tackle the middle school track and field project — which will be more expensive than previously thought — and maintenance issues like leaky roofs at the high school and middle school.

He wants to get those facilities fixed without resorting to another bond measure “because I don’t think there’s the energy for that.” (The district’s last facilities bond was passed in 2012.)