Author and investigative journalist Mark Arax, who has been described as “a Steinbeck for the 21st century,” is one of three authors to participate in Bookmark Napa Valley, which will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, at St. Helena’s Markham Vineyards.
Arax’s newest book, “The Dreamt Land,” is praised by critics as one of the most important books ever written about the West. In it, Arax tells an incredible tale about the re-plumbing of the rivers in central California to serve the needs of “big agriculture,” growing cities and subdivisions.
The other authors who are part of Bookmark Napa Valley, a benefit for the St. Helena Public Library, are Daniel Handler, whose latest novel “Bottle Grove” is set in San Francisco during the tech boom; and journalist Julian Guthrie, founder of Alpha Girls Global. Guthrie will share stories from her latest book, “Alpha Girls,” which highlights the stories of four women who became stars in Silicon Valley’s male-dominated world of venture capital.
Arax, who has written about rural California for many years, grew up in a family of farmers living in California’s Central Valley and writes what his family experienced -- the battles over water as California went from drought to floods and back to drought. “The Dreamt Land” is a powerful historic account of how power and greed can shape the land.
The $175 admission covers the cost of the event, which includes a book signing reception, where one can meet the authors. Afterward, attendees gather in Markham’s barrel room for dinner. Following the dinner, guests will be treated to an hour of lively conversations with the authors, moderated by veteran Marketplace reporter and author Lisa Napoli.
This event is made possible with the help of generous sponsors including First Edition sponsors, Napa Valley Vintners. For a complete list of sponsors, visit supportSHLibrary.org or call 307-3706.