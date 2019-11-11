{{featured_button_text}}
In support of human rights

In January 2017, Chuck O'Rear and James Alexander, both of St. Helena, were busy during the Women's March Napa Valley gathering signatures denouncing "bullying, intimidation, hateful speech, or violence" against children, women, and targeted minority groups. Alexander has written a new book, which he will discuss at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21 at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena.

 Star file photo

Author James Alexander will discuss his life, including spending 28 years as an inmate in the California prison system, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Newton Room at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena.

The Lois Swanson Book Club is presenting Alexander, whose book is titled, “Courage in the Face of Cruelty: My Twenty Eight Year Journey Through the California Prison System.”

Alexander was born and raised in Chicago, served as a United States Marine, and was sentenced to prison after committing an accidental murder.

He achieved certifications as an Electronic Technician, X-ray Technician, and Drug and Alcohol Abuse Counselor while in prison. Alexander has a Master’s Degree in Psychology and was honored as an Unsung Hero of Compassion by His Holiness, the Dalai Lama for helping to develop self-help programs for other inmates.

“With Courage in the Face of Cruelty” takes the reader on a journey through Alexander’s 28 years in the California prison system, removing the veil of secrecy and opening the gates widely for all to see. Alexander describes the inhumanity in simple terms and shows how inmates treat each other and how correctional officers treat inmates. He also uncovers the corrupt nature of unfair politicians who exploit human beings as fodder for their “tough on crime” stance.

He will have his books for sale. If you plan on attending, please RSVP to Grace Church at 963-4157 or office@grace-episcopal.org.

