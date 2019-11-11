On Thursday, Nov. 14, Napa Valley Wine Library brings Alexandria Brown to the historic Glendale Ranch in St. Helena for a discussion of her research and writing for “Hidden History of Napa Valley,” an historical account of various marginalized populations and individuals, from Wappo to Chinese to Bracero, in Napa County.
The event begins with appetizers at 5:30 p.m., Brown’s talk starts at 6:30 p.m.
Formerly at the Napa County Historical Society, Brown is the librarian at Marin Academy in San Rafael. Her special field is literature written for young adults and her views and reviews are carried by tor.com and on her blog, alexandriabrown.ca/blog.
There is no admission charge for this event, but reservations are required as seating is limited at the ranch house. To reserve a place, and a copy of the book, go to napawinelibrary.com.