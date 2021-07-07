 Skip to main content
Bale Grist Mill to celebrate 175th anniversary, restoration on July 10

The Napa Valley State Parks Association is inviting the public to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Bale Grist Mill and the restoration of its water wheel at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at 3369 St. Helena Highway (Highway 29).

Millwright Rob Grassi restored the historic 36-foot wheel in 2019 and 2020, with funding from the Napa Valley State Parks Association and help from Tyler Beach and Jacob Cull of the Napa County Regional Park & Open State District, which operates Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park. Millwright Ben Hassett fabricated the components in Kentucky and shipped them to California.

The project earned Grassi the 2020 Preservationist of the Year Award of Merit from Napa County Landmarks.

Saturday's gathering will celebrate the mill's 175th anniversary and honor the people who've helped keep the mill in working order, including vintners Dario Sattui and the late Holbrook Mitchell, who donated money for lumber, and the late ranger Sandy Jones, an advocate for the mill who died of cancer in 2018.

The Mill Creek Band will provide entertainment.

