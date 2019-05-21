As of Friday, the Napa County Election Division had processed 204 ballots in St. Helena's Measure F election, of which 45 were collected from the ballot drop box outside the St. Helena Public Library on Thursday, May 16.
Registrar of Voters John Tuteur reported that his office has five ballots which have signature issues. His staff is working on getting those voters to provide the needed information.
Tuteur's office also received 299 ballots in the mail on Friday which were being processing (signature verification, etc.).
Regular registration for the June 4 special election closed Monday, but under California’s conditional voter registration law, eligible citizens can register to vote in person at the Elections Division's central office in Napa through 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.
Eligible citizens can also register at the vote center at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena, from 8:30 to 4:30 Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 3; and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday, June 4.
Initial, unofficial results will be released at 8:01 p.m. on Election Day June 4 and posted to the Election Division's website at the same time.
There will be a second unofficial count on Monday, June 10, which will also be posted to the website. The final certified count should be on Thursday, June 13, after all ballot return deadlines have expired. The final count will also be posted to the website.
Tuteur's staff is working with Professor Philip Stark of UC Berkeley Statistics to perform a risk limiting audit on the counted ballots. Tuteur said he hopes the risk limiting audit will allow his office to meet its target date to certify the election on June 13.
All phases of ballot verification, counting of ballots and the risk limit audit preparation and execution are open to the public at 1127 First St., Suite E, in Napa during regular working hours.