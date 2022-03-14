 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bartscherer joins St. Helena-based Duckhorn

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. recently announced Gayle Bartscherer will be joining the Company as the next Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and DTC Officer and will assume the role in the next few weeks.

Bartscherer brings more than 20 years of wine industry-focused experience to The Duckhorn Portfolio, having previously held key leadership positions in business development, winery operations, brand management, marketing, and international marketing and sales.

Most recently, Bartscherer spent the last several years managing a team of 60 as SVP International Sales, Marketing and Business Development at Jackson Family Wines (JFW).

“Gayle is an exceptional addition to our Executive Leadership Team,” said Alex Ryan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company. “She is a strategic, driven, and dynamic executive with a proven track record of identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in the marketplace, especially in the DTC channel. A gifted leader and marketing executive with a deep understanding of luxury wine, she will contribute immensely to both our day-to-day operations and our broader strategic planning, while also focusing on continuing to drive growth in our highly successful DTC program. Gayle’s early experience as an accountant at Arthur Andersen, formerly one of the “Big Five” accounting firms, also ensures that she will bring the necessary financial rigor to her role to support our dual mission of growth and continuous qualitative improvement. She will be an invaluable addition to The Duckhorn Portfolio.”

“Like many others, I have been incredibly impressed by what The Duckhorn Portfolio has achieved and what it has come to represent in the luxury wine industry,” said Bartscherer. “Guided by the same pioneering spirit that made Duckhorn Vineyards an icon, The Duckhorn Portfolio is redefining the modern American luxury wine industry while setting new benchmarks for quality and consumer engagement. I am excited to join the team and to help continue the tradition of excellence.”

Victoria Coleman, Napa's first Black woman winemaker, celebrates 15th vintage with Lobo Wines

Since her first vintage in 2005, Coleman has been able to build a sense of calm confidence in her abilities.

Gayle Bartscherer

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

