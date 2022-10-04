Beaudine running for council because she loves St. Helena

When she worked at the popular Cook restaurant, Amy Beaudine served a healthy segment of the St. Helena population.

Now she wants to serve them on the City Council.

A native of Los Angeles where her father worked in television, Beaudine was living in Park City, Utah, when she first visited St. Helena in 2012.

“It captured my heart,” said Beaudine, who has an English degree from the University of Utah. “That’s why I’m running, because I love this town.”

Beaudine said she worked multiple jobs to be able to stay in St. Helena, where she’s raising a family.

Her path toward public service began when she started chatting with Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, a longtime acquaintance, outside the St. Helena Post Office one afternoon. As she recalls, Ellsworth encouraged her to run for office because of her palpable love for St. Helena.

Beaudine doesn’t enjoy confrontation and hadn’t previously gotten involved in local issues. She now considers that a plus because it makes her “completely objective” and willing to listen to all sides.

“I’m not influenced either way. I just want what’s best for our city and my children,” she said. “My skill set is listening and genuinely caring.”

She admits she’s still “a student” in her knowledge of local politics and city operations. When city officials held a two-hour orientation for the council candidates, Beaudine was impressed by city staff and struck by “how complicated everything is.”

She said she left with a better understanding of why common complaints like bad roads can’t be fixed overnight, and how city councilmembers have to operate within the constraints of the Brown Act, California’s open meetings law.

Beaudine said she’s “very passionate about recycling.”

“St. Helena can be an example to people who are visiting from other states how recycling works,” she said. “The first thing I’d want to do is start a committee where we can educate people about the numbers that are printed on plastic, what those numbers mean, and what can go in the blue barrels for recycling.”

Beaudine is also keen to learn more about fire prevention and the city’s water system. She noted that the wastewater treatment plant is operating under a cease-and-desist order pending a major upgrade.

“I want to make sure we move that along since we’ve spent so much money,” she said.

Beaudine said her husband, Bryan Pritchard, a Republican running for Assembly, influenced her decision to run.

“Did Bryan put me up to it? No. Bryan inspired me,” Beaudine said. “We’re in different political parties. I want people to understand that you can have conversations and disagree. That’s the essential part of democracy. When we stop having conversations, our democracy is in danger.”