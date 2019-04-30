RBO & Company, a St. Helena investment management firm, will sponsor a free livestream of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, with doors opening at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Cameo Cinema.
Often called “Woodstock for Capitalists,” the shareholders meeting features Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger speaking unscripted and taking questions from the audience for five hours.
The meeting takes place in Omaha, Neb., with the livestream viewed by millions of people around the world.