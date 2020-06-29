'Betsy Ross' myth: Noted historian says New Jersey Congressman designed the first U.S. flag

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four years ago, the Star reported on a Fourth of July display of a large “Betsy Ross” flag on the porch of the late Bernard Vash and Elizabeth Couse. In the story, Vash claimed the flag was known “historically as America’s first flag.”

At the time, Vash said he bought the flag for his wife, who was flag chairman for the Caymus chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. He also stated the flag’s history is made up of myth, including that Betsy Ross sewed it and presented it to George Washington.

In April 2020, paleovexillologist (flag historian) Earl P. Williams, Jr. wrote to the Star and said new information about the “Betsy Ross” flag is now available and the article could be updated.

In fact, according to a 2016 biography published by Marquis Who’s Who, it was Williams who discovered that New Jersey Continental Congressman Francis Hopkinson designed two Stars and Stripes flags, one for the United States and one for the U.S. Navy. Williams’ conclusion: “Hopkinson’s Navy flag was the prototype for the official U.S. flag.”