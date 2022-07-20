Big changes coming to St. Helena’s Orin Swift tasting room

Look for big changes to a downtown storefront as Orin Swift Cellars prepares to expand its tasting room at 1325 Main St. into the former Bottle Shop space next door at 1321 Main St.

The Planning Commission approved a use permit for the move in January and on Tuesday approved design review and a sign permit for the exterior changes.

The wood siding, arched doorways and stone veneer of the former Bottle Shop building (previously the St. Helena Wine Center) will be removed to expose a concrete wall, which will be sandblasted and sealed.

A neon sign with the Orin Swift logo will be attached to the bare concrete to mark the new entrance to the tasting room at 1321 Main. The current entrance at 1325 Main will be replaced with an art installation.

The expanded tasting room will offer retail wine sales, branded artwork and merchandise. A storage shed behind the building along Money Way will be converted to a shaded gazebo for wine tastings.