Bike lanes coming to St. Helena’s Spring Street

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pair of Class II bike lanes are coming to the stretch of Spring Street between Valley View and West Sylvaner Avenue.

The City Council approved the new five-foot lanes on Tuesday. The vehicular traffic lanes will be reduced to nine feet in each direction, and parking along the south side of Spring will be prohibited with a red zone.

The council agreed not to add a center line along the stretch, in order to discourage speeding and keep the design consistent with the rest of Spring Street.

The council chose the Class II lanes from three options proposed by city staff. The other options were to install a Class II bike lane in the westbound direction and a Class III “Share the Road” lane in the eastbound direction, or to create Class III “Share the Road” facilities in both directions, which wouldn’t have eliminated any parking.

"We should make a stand for our cyclists and the kids," said Councilmember David Knudsen, endorsing the two Class II bike lanes. "We want parents to feel comfortable with their kids cycling."

The council’s vote was 3-1, with Councilmember Mary Koberstein voting no and Vice Mayor Paul Dohring recusing himself because he has a legal client in the area.