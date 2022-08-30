Bird blamed for Monday power outage in St. Helena

A power outage that affected most of western St. Helena on Monday afternoon has been attributed to electrical equipment damaged by a large bird, probably a crow.

The outage began at 1:20 p.m., affecting 2,337 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers with St. Helena addresses.

According to a PG&E outage map, customers west of Highway 29 from Grayson Avenue as far north as Bale Lane were without power for at least three hours. Customers in the Crinella neighborhood and along Adams Street east of Main Street were also affected.

The cause was determined to be damaged electrical equipment in the 1800 block of Main Street, north of Elmhurst Avenue. Crews found the remains of a large bird, probably a crow, said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

Most customers had power restored by 4:30 p.m., and all power had been restored by 5:50, Contreras said.

St. Helena Elementary School, RLS Middle School, and the Boys & Girls Club’s St. Helena clubhouse lost power. Parents were asked to pick up their kids from the Boys & Girls Club as soon as possible, although the club was set to stay open until 6 p.m.

As temperatures reached a high of 88 degrees, about 20 people spent the afternoon at the St. Helena Public Library, which had power and is equipped with a generator in case of an outage.

“People were very thankful we were here,” said circulation supervisor Cecilia Raffo.

Sunshine Foods lost power but was able to reopen in about an hour and a half once its generator kicked in — the wait would have been shorter if not for a technical glitch, said owner Jay Smith.

Having the power go off and on again damaged some fan motors and other equipment, but Sunshine was back in business on Tuesday.

“We were scrambling all night and into this morning replacing and repairing, but we were able to get enough stuff working that we could reopen,” Smith said.