‘Birthplace of St. Helena’ historical monument installed on June 24

The St. Helena Historical Society and E Clampus Vitus (ECV), the fraternal historic preservation group, recently placed a new monument adjacent to the Sunshine Foods parking lot, marking the birthplace of St. Helena.

St. Helena was founded when Henry Still and Charles Walters bought 126 acres from Maria Soberanes de Bale, the deed recorded in 1854. At the intersection of the County Road (Main Street/Highway 29) and the Pope Valley Road (Pope Street) the first buildings in what would become St. Helena were built.

The groups met with Sunshine Foods owners Jay Smith and his family, who give their full support. John Raybould, owner of Harold Smith & Son, Inc. donated a large boulder. A plaque marking the area was installed on June 24 near the Main Street entrance to the Sunshine Foods parking lot. John Raybould also mounted a bronze plaque on the boulder. The plaque reads:

Birthplace of St. Helena