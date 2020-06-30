‘Birthplace of St. Helena’ historical monument installed on June 24

The St. Helena Historical Society and E Clampus Vitus (ECV), the fraternal historic preservation group, recently placed a new monument adjacent to the Sunshine Foods parking lot, marking the birthplace of St. Helena.
St. Helena was founded when Henry Still and Charles Walters bought 126 acres from Maria Soberanes de Bale, the deed recorded in 1854. At the intersection of the County Road (Main Street/Highway 29) and the Pope Valley Road (Pope Street) the first buildings in what would become St. Helena were built.
The groups met with Sunshine Foods owners Jay Smith and his family, who give their full support. John Raybould, owner of Harold Smith & Son, Inc. donated a large boulder. A plaque marking the area was installed on June 24 near the Main Street entrance to the Sunshine Foods parking lot. John Raybould also mounted a bronze plaque on the boulder. The plaque reads:
Birthplace of St. Helena
In 1854, Henry Still, an Englishman, purchased 126 acres of the Bale grant, lying on the west side of what is now Main Street. Near this junction of the county road and the road to Pope Valley he built a small split-redwood building, and put in a stock of dry goods. He envisioned a time when a flourishing town would grow up around the nucleus of his store. One who followed him in 1855 was John Kister, who built a dwelling and a shoe shop. Others came, and within a few years the town sported a hotel, blacksmith shop, mercantile business and a wagon and carriage shop all constructed near Still’s store.
The plaque was dedicated by the Sam Brannan Chapter #1004 E Clampus Vitus and the St. Helena Historical Society and is dated April 18, 2020.
The plaque was ordered and paid for before the current health crisis. A planned community celebration slated for April 18 had to be canceled.
Working on this project since 2019 were Archie Eckles, Noble Grand Humbug #49 for ECV and Mariam Hansen, Research Director for SHHS. For more information about St. Helena Historical Society visit shstory.org. The Ancient and Honorable Order of E Clampus Vitus (ECV) is a fraternal organization dedicated to the study and preservation of the heritage of the American West. They have raised historical plaques in many places throughout the West. For more information visit clamper.com.
