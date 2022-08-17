Blue Note Jazz Festival led to 'traffic nightmare' in St. Helena and noise complaints

The inaugural Napa Valley Blue Note Jazz Festival, held at the Charles Krug Winery from July 29 to July 31, led to significant traffic and parking problems, along with several noise complaints.

St. Helena vice mayor Paul Dohring said in an email that the city received a “limited number” of complaints about the festival, but that all complaints are taken seriously. He added that he’s been working with city staff to ensure the noise and parking issues don’t happen again.

“Given their many benefits to our community, these music festival events can and should be embraced and accommodated by our community, but we must be proactive with a strong plan in place to quickly and decisively address any noise, parking and public safety concerns that arise,” Dohring wrote in the email. “We need to enforce the city’s use permit conditions, and I am very confident that our law enforcement and planning staff will take all steps necessary to ensure this is done.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

At the request of Dohring, Chris Hartley, chief of the St. Helena Police Department, gave a report on what happened to the St. Helena City Council last week.

Hartley said he met with Blue Note manager Ken Tesler on July 25, and reviewed security, medical and traffic mitigation plans for the festival. The traffic plan included bussing festival attendees from the city of Napa to St. Helena, using Silverado Trail and Deer Park Road to go to onsite parking in a lot off of Deer Park Road on the Charles Krug property. That would have left Main Street and Highway 29 open for emergency vehicles, and helped to mitigate traffic in downtown St. Helena, Hartley said.

But Napa County’s Department of Public Works shot down the traffic plan on July 28, the day before the festival started. That led to the resulting “traffic nightmare” in St. Helena, Hartley said. For liability reasons, the county didn’t want buses going up and down Silverado Trail or Deer Park Road, in part owing to the need for the vehicles to cross a county access bridge over the Napa River to get to the Krug property, according to Hartley. The mitigation plan therefore had to be hastily revamped with input from Napa County Public Works on the first day of the event.

Steve Lederer, Napa County public works director, said in an email that the county hadn’t been included in — or notified about — discussions around the traffic plan.

“The fact remains that this was a City permitted event, for which the County was not consulted (or notified) in advance,” Lederer said in the email. “As the situation deteriorated and the City requested our help that evening, we did the best we could under the circumstances to balance traffic needs and safety given the little information we had at our disposal. We look forward to working with the event organizers and the city in the future so this does not happen again and have already reached out to them to establish a meeting.”

During the festival, the St. Helena Police Department had three officers working weekend shifts, and all were assigned to traffic control while people were exiting the event each night, Hartley said. Owing to the severe traffic delays, the department needed additional people to help out, so Hartley enlisted the help of Blue Note workers.

“I called Mr. Tesler regarding the traffic situation on Main Street and that was because there was such a traffic mess that we needed additional people,” Hartley said. “I didn’t want to have to use their personnel who weren’t necessarily trained for it, however they did have the correct equipment. That’s how we got through Friday night.”

On that Friday there were no noise complaints, according to Hartley. But it was a different story on Saturday and Sunday, when the festival went past a 10:00 p.m. noise curfew — mandated by a St. Helena ordinance — both nights. On Saturday, the encore ended at 10:35 p.m., he said. The Sunday night festival ended at 10:15 p.m.

According to reporting from The San Francisco Chronicle, comedian Dave Chappelle was largely responsible for breaking the curfew on each night, and threatened to “never return” to the Napa if the event organizers didn’t allow him and musician Robert Glasper, the festival artist-in-residence, to close out the festival on both days.

“Napa Valley, forgive us for disrespecting your noise ordinance,” Chappelle said, according to the Chronicle report. “It’s not noise. This is the best that America has to offer in music. What a festival. What a weekend. What a group of people standing in front of me.”

The police department received seven noise complaints, with six from Napa County residents, and one from a St. Helena resident, according to Hartley. Ken Tesler didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time.

Hartley told the council that the department generally gets more “loud party calls or loud music calls from the Catholic Church than we did for the event.” He noted that inside the venue, speakers were pointed to the north, which made the sound go away from St. Helena, but likely didn’t help for residents living on the Silverado Trail.