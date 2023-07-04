Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley held a blue ribbon-cutting June 21 announcing that Adventist Health St. Helena's Café 1878 has been designated a Blue Zones Project Approved Restaurant.

Café 1878 completed the validation process, which includes implementing several best practices to improve and support community well-being by helping to make healthy choices easier for patrons. The most notable actions include adding healthier menu options, optimizing printed menus to highlight healthy choices, and featuring artwork and educational materials that help diners learn about longevity behaviors.

“The process of becoming an approved restaurant has been fulfilling work,” said chef Christopher Young. “It is rewarding to create new recipes and revisit tried and true dishes through a healthier lens. I am grateful for the ways we get to serve each other here at Café 1878 through food and well-being. It is my hope that everyone who enjoys a meal with us can see how much we care.”

Some key components of Café 1878’s designation include featuring over a dozen new Blue Zones-inspired dishes in the café and sourcing several fruits and/or vegetables from local farms or farmers’ markets (grown less than 400 miles away) during the growing season.

This month Adventist Health St. Helena celebrated its 145th birthday. The name Café 1878 honors that beginning.

Along with serving staff, patients and visitors, the café is also open to the community for breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday.

“Over the past few years, we understand that unless you were a patient with us, you had limited access to our public spaces,” said Dr. Steve Herber, president. “We are excited to be able to welcome the community back into our café. We believe that people will be pleased with how our culinary team has taken the menu to the next level. It is an honor to be the second restaurant in Upper Napa Valley to achieve this designation.”

Just as Blue Zones encourages longevity behaviors, so does the team of Café 1878. Three team members, Bertin Loyola, Horacio Arcila and Luz Olguin, lovingly referred to as the “centenarian crew” by some hospital staff, have collectively served in the café together for more than 100 years.

“It may not have been one of the pledge items to become an approved restaurant to have that kind of staff longevity, but that level of commitment contributes to the success of the entire team and the ability to make sustainable changes," director of nutritional services Erick Neuharth said.

“Café 1878 takes great pride in the work they do, and their Blue Zones Project Approval is just another testament to their dedication to the Upper Napa Valley community,” said Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley Organization lead Carolyn Delfino. “I am impressed by their commitment to adding healthy options to their dining experience and by the staff’s enthusiasm about the positive changes they have implemented. It was truly a team effort, and that really shines through in the details you see during your visit to the café.”

Here’s how to encourage kids to make their own lunches Be prepared Don’t dump the lunch duty on kids on the morning of the first day of school. Talk with them a few days or a week ahead of time to prepare everyone for the change. Practice making a few lunches before school actually starts. Be patient Be patient with them, and show them how to do the various lunch tasks. Kids can get frustrated easily if they don’t know how to do something, but parents also avoid frustration themselves by just doing it for them. Remember: Give the kid a lunch; they’ll eat for a day. Teach them how to make their own lunch; they’ll eat for a lifetime. Don't procrastinate Avoid rushed mornings by packing lunch the night before. Get creative with a Thermos. It’s great for soup, but you also can keep smoothies cool or things like chicken nuggets relatively warm. Mix it up Look over the school’s lunch menu, and pick out a few days each month to eat the cafeteria lunch. It will give your kid a break from lunch-making duties and might encourage them to eat the school’s lunch more often. Know your options Some quick, easy-to-pack foods include dried fruit, cheese, crackers, lunch meat, rice cakes, yogurt, applesauce, cottage cheese and fruit, such as apples, oranges, nectarines, plums and bananas. Use a reusable container to pack them, if you can. Use leftovers Grains such as couscous and quinoa, which can be eaten at room temperature, are a blank palette for vegetables, nuts, herbs or anything your kids like. You could make a grain salad for dinner and plan to have the kids take leftovers to school the next day.