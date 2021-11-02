Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley holds kickoff Nov. 13 at Lyman Park in St. Helena

Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley is hosting a Community Kickoff from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Lyman Park.

“We have received an incredible amount of support locally from key stakeholders over the last six months as we have created the foundation of this project,” said Joaquin Razo, executive director of Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley. “We are now excited to be able to engage with the public at large through people, places, and policy. We want everyone in Upper Napa Valley to feel like they have an opportunity to benefit from these resources, and encourage them to come out to the Community Kickoff to meet our team and learn how to get involved!”

Based on principles discovered during an ongoing 20-year longevity study developed by Dan Buettner, National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author of "The Blue Zones" and "The Blue Zones Solution," Blue Zones Project is designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent and semi-permanent changes to a community’s built environment, public policies, and social networks.

“Resilience,whole-person well-being, and a supportive community were hallmarks I noted growing up in Loma Linda, the only blue zones region in the U.S.. I am excited to see all the benefits that our Napa Valley community will experience as we engage in Blue Zones Project,” said Dr. Steve Herber, CEO Adventist Health St. Helena and Steering Committee Co-Chair.

The free, family-friendly Community Kickoff celebration event will explore core themes inspired by the original Blue Zones Power 9 principles that help people live longer, healthier lives: Connect, Eat Wisely, Move Naturally and Right Outlook. Attendees will be invited to sample tastings of healthy, plant slant bites prepared by local restaurants, enjoy various activities in the park including a mindfulness demonstration and bilingual children’s storytime, and connect at over a dozen interactive stations hosted by partner organizations and businesses including UpValley Family Centers, Napa Valley Vine Trail, Open Space District, and Adventist Health Mobile Van.

At 11:15 a.m., special guest speaker Nick Buettner, vice president of product and producer of Blue Zones expeditions, will take the stage to share his exploration story to the original blue zones longevity hotspots, and the habits and longevity secrets discovered to help everyone live a longer, better life. Throughout the day guests will also receive giveaways, and can enter to win a $250 gift card for a local grocery market.

Starting the week of Nov. 15, the local team will be hosting additional engagement events. Hailing from the Okinawan concept of getting together for a common purpose, residents can sign up to join the launch of a walking group called a Moai. Free purpose workshops will be offered in both English and Spanish to help people explore their gifts and their reasons for getting out of bed in the morning. There will also be opportunities to learn new recipes and techniques for healthy, affordable meals during virtual cooking demonstrations.

All Blue Zones Project community events are free for participants but require advanced registration to maintain safety COVID precautions. To learn more and register visit info.bluezonesproject.com/unv-kickoff-2021.

More information about the Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley is available at uppernapavalley.bluezonesproject.com. For updates on the latest events and local happenings, follow on Facebook and Instagram at @bzpuppernapavalley.