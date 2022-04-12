Boisset buys commercial building in downtown St. Helena

Vintner and entrepreneur Jean-Charles Boisset has acquired the commercial building at 1320 Main St. in downtown St. Helena.
Known locally as the former Keller’s Meat Market, the building was last owned by Antonio and Rita Castellucci. Boisset bought it in February, according to county records. The amount of the transfer tax was consistent with a purchase price of $3.7 million.
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s Welcome Center occupies half of the building. The other half has been closed to the public since La Condesa restaurant closed in 2015.
Boisset’s representatives declined to comment on his plans for the building.
The building is the latest in a string of commercial real estate acquisitions by Boisset, including Raymond Vineyards, the Oakville Grocery, the Ink House south of St. Helena, Elizabeth Spencer Winery in Rutherford, and the Calistoga Depot.
Napa Valley Register reporter Jennifer Huffman contributed to this article.
The Jean-Charles Boisset Collection has added another historical property to its stable of Napa Valley landmarks. The sale of the Calistoga Depot was finalized just weeks after JCB’s plans to renovate the interior of the property were approved by the city.