Boisset family acquires Ink House south of St. Helena

Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena, the couple announced Monday.

The Boisset family bought the property from the Castellucci family, who fully restored it into a boutique luxury inn in 2017.

To allow for personalized entertaining, a formal dining room and a new underground Speakeasy featuring Jacques Garcia-inspired French lounge furniture will be added to the four-bedroom property this fall, according to a press release.

“The Ink House, with its rich history, exceptional location and extraordinary style, allows us to share our Napa lifestyle with our guests,” said Jean-Charles Boisset. “We are excited to introduce our style of luxury travel with immersive experiences to discover and learn about wine and the beauty of Napa Valley. Gina and I are thrilled to curate exceptional moments for guests, connecting them to our wineries, our chefs, friends, partners and our vision of an exquisite yet authentic Napa dream.”