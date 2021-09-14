Boisset family acquires Ink House south of St. Helena

Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena, the couple announced Monday.
The Boisset family bought the property from the Castellucci family, who fully restored it into a boutique luxury inn in 2017.
To allow for personalized entertaining, a formal dining room and a new underground Speakeasy featuring Jacques Garcia-inspired French lounge furniture will be added to the four-bedroom property this fall, according to a press release.
“The Ink House, with its rich history, exceptional location and extraordinary style, allows us to share our Napa lifestyle with our guests,” said Jean-Charles Boisset. “We are excited to introduce our style of luxury travel with immersive experiences to discover and learn about wine and the beauty of Napa Valley. Gina and I are thrilled to curate exceptional moments for guests, connecting them to our wineries, our chefs, friends, partners and our vision of an exquisite yet authentic Napa dream.”
“Jean-Charles and I love to entertain and to share the wine world with our friends and guests,” added Gina Gallo-Boisset. “Coming from a long lineage of winemakers I have always had a deep appreciation for quality stewardship of the land. Our family will bring this same level of care to this special historic property. We intend to continue to build upon the wonderful work the Castellucis did to restore this Napa Valley landmark, and look forward to welcoming guests to The Ink House where they can step into our world and experience the very best of Napa.”
En-suite bedrooms start at $850 per night.