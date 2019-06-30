In Oakville on June 24, a wine history museum, 1881 Napa, was officially opened.
The event that included remarks from state Sen. Bill Dodd, President and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners Linda Reiff, President and CEO of Visit Napa Valley Linsey Gallagher, wine expert and best-selling author of The Wine Bible Karen MacNeil and 1881 Napa Proprietor Jean-Charles Boisset.
“Today we are really cutting the ribbon on something so important … to always emphasize on speaking on history,” said Boisset. “America is really the reflection of the people of the past that really crafted this valley and created the valley … This is your 101 class on the history of California, the pioneers of Napa Valley, the terroir — you can taste history here!”
The crowd of some 250 people, including many vintners from around Napa Valley, converged at 1881 Napa, housed in a 140-year-old Victorian home located adjacent to Oakville Grocery, to celebrate the opening. They toured the museum and enjoyed food as well as wines from 1881 Napa as well as other labels from Boisset Collection, which acquired the Oakville Grocery earlier this year.
“Thank you for creating this wonderful asset that takes a look at our history and allows us to convert that into the future and have visitors and locals alike have such a positive connection with what makes the Napa Valley so unique and special and leaves them wanting to come back again and again to experience the wonderful hospitality that this valley does better than anywhere in the world,” said Gallagher.
The new museum features an extensive collection of historic wine relics from Europe and the United States, antique decanters, original artifacts from the early California Wine Trade Archive and background on all of the 16 sub-appellations of Napa Valley and the founders and pioneers of those areas.
In addition to the museum, visitors to 1881 Napa can taste wines from throughout Napa Valley via rotating comparative tastings developed by MacNeil with themes such as “Majestic Mountains Versus Plush Valley” and “Is it Cool to be Hot or Hot to be Cool?” as well as an option to “Embark on a Journey Throughout the Valley” by tasting Cabernet Sauvignons from 12 different sub-appellations. Tastings are held on the bottom floor surrounded by alcoves with soil samples from the various regions, along with 1881 Napa wines and descriptions of the regions written by MacNeil.
Guests can also enjoy wines from a blend of Napa Valley grapes, including a sparkling wine, Sauvignon Blanc, rosé, Chardonnay, red blend, Merlot and a Cabernet Sauvignon — all wines crafted exclusively for 1881 Napa by Winemaker Thane Knutson to reflect the diversity of Napa Valley.
“As everyone knows, Napa Valley is well known for our fantastic wines around the world but what sets this region apart from any other, hands down, is the amazing spirit of cooperation and collaboration and camaraderie amongst our wineries,” said Reiff. “We hope that everyone here thinks of this place as not just a place to bring someone visiting you from afar but also as a place for the community to come and have that sense of community and spirit.”
The museum, 1881 Napa, is located at 7856 St. Helena Highway in Oakville and is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.