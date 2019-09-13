St. Helena High School students stayed in their classrooms Friday morning as police investigated a bomb threat that was deemed to be not credible.
At about 8:50 a.m., high school staff received a phone call from someone claiming there was a bomb in a bathroom on campus.
Teachers were told to keep their students in their classrooms while police searched the campus. No suspicious items were found and at about 9:30 the school day resumed without incident. A pre-scheduled pep rally occurred a few hours later.
"Site administration and police did a sweep of the campus," said Superintendent Marylou Wilson. "It was deemed not a credible threat pretty quickly."
Police are working with school administrators to identify the caller and take appropriate steps.