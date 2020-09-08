Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga delivers food, supplies to fire victims

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga ramped up its meal program during the fires, with help from a big-name nonprofit.

With people returning to work, the club was getting ready to wind down its Feed Our Families program, which had been established to provide food for people who’d been affected by the COVID-19 shutdown and to keep restaurant workers employed during the pandemic.

However, the LNU Lightning Complex fires created new demand for food as thousands of people were displaced and, in some cases, even lost their homes.

The club hit the road to deliver meals, water, N95 masks, gift cards, pet food and other supplies to displaced families of club members staying at campgrounds or in their cars. Executive Director Trent Yaconelli opened the St. Helena and Calistoga clubhouses to evacuees so they could use the Internet and get out of the smoke.

The club had already been teaming up with Press restaurant and the Rudd Foundation when representatives of chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen (WCK) got in touch after learning of the Feed Our Families program on Facebook.