Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga provide Glass Fire relief

Over the past two weeks, the majority of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga staff was evacuated. Those who were not evacuated teamed up to distribute gift cards, meals, toys, and notes of encouragement to families.
The club paid for hotel rooms and visited a number of families who were displaced. With the help of Gott's in St. Helena, the club gave out 15 $100 gift cards, donated by Gott's. The club gave out a total of $5,000 worth of gift cards in one week. Additionally, the club presented one family in dire need with a donated vehicle.
The club is looking to continue to help these families with direct and long-term relief. The club is currently seeking out vehicles, rental properties, and direct monetary gifts.
One hundred percent of the gifts that come to the Boys & Girls Club are given directly to families; the club is not taking any portion of donations to cover administrative costs.
"Although our role has changed a bit over the past months, we want to continue to find ways to positively impact the lives of youth and their families in our community," the club said in a press release. "There has never been a time where the need is so clearly defined, and thankfully, time and time again our community props each other up. We feel fortunate to be able to keep giving during these times."
The club has adapted its website to include each family's Gofundme page, and has created a fire relief program where 100% of proceeds go directly to families affected by the Glass Fire. Both can be found at bgcshc.org.
For more information, contact Nick Haley at nick@bgcshc.org.
