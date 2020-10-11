Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga provide Glass Fire relief

Over the past two weeks, the majority of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga staff was evacuated. Those who were not evacuated teamed up to distribute gift cards, meals, toys, and notes of encouragement to families.

The club paid for hotel rooms and visited a number of families who were displaced. With the help of Gott's in St. Helena, the club gave out 15 $100 gift cards, donated by Gott's. The club gave out a total of $5,000 worth of gift cards in one week. Additionally, the club presented one family in dire need with a donated vehicle.

The club is looking to continue to help these families with direct and long-term relief. The club is currently seeking out vehicles, rental properties, and direct monetary gifts.

One hundred percent of the gifts that come to the Boys & Girls Club are given directly to families; the club is not taking any portion of donations to cover administrative costs.