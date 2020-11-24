Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga team with nonprofit to help Glass Fire victims

“We wanted to play a role in supporting our neighbors and the children who are most in need,” Ngo said.

“Through their incredible support, families, single moms and migrant workers who lost what little they owned were given financial support to get them back on their feet again,” Yaconelli said. “This would not have been possible without MNRS and their dedication to helping those on the fringes. With their support there are families who now have clothing, shelter and vehicles to start a new life. MNRS is a shining example of what can happen when good people give their hearts and energy to those in need.”

Yaconelli lost his own home in the Tubbs Fire of 2017, so he understands how much fire victims need cash — not just gift cards — for miscellaneous expenses.

“You don’t know what you’re going to need,” he said. “When you get a gift certificate or a gift card, it limits what you can get.”

Yaconelli said he and Ngo are already talking about teaming up in the future to provide clothing, sheets and various household goods for needy families.

Other donations

The Boys & Girls Club has greatly expanded its original child care mission in response to this year’s COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires.