Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena, Calistoga posting activity videos

Although the Boys & Girls Clubs in both St. Helena and Calistoga are closed, its employees are still doing all they can to serve families and those that need it most. Currently, the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga will be posting videos on Facebook of activities such as art, STEM, and fitness, as well as links to helpful resources for parents and children who are at home. These videos and links will be posted daily. The Facebook link is @BoysandGirlsClubStHelena.