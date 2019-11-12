{{featured_button_text}}
St. Helena Boys and Girls

The members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga will offer a free holiday "thank you" dinner to Upvalley First Responders from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Calistoga Clubhouse, 1401 N. Oak St.

 Sarah Klearman, Register

Next week, the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga will be hosting a “thank you” holiday meal for First Responders from the Upvalley.

All members of the Upvalley police, fire, and EMT services have been invited to sit alongside Club members for a family-style meal, which will be prepared in partnership with the team from the Four Seasons Hotel, including Chef Shaun Acosta. The meal will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Calistoga Clubhouse, 1401 N. Oak St.

Nick Haley, Director of Program Services, said, “We are currently reaching out to local grocery stores and hotels for help with donations and assistance.”

Boys & Girls Clubs Teen Club members will be working with Chef Shaun Acosta and his team next week, helping prepare the food and get ready to serve everyone. School-age members of the Boys & Girls Club are invited to sit, eat, and give thanks for all the great work the Upvalley First Responders do for the community.

During the next week Boys & Girls Club members also will be creating special to show their gratitude, all of which will be shared at the dinner.

