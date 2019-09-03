Brown’s Auto Parts celebrates 73 years in downtown St. Helena

Brown’s Auto Parts has been around since 1946 and just like the classic cars of that era, it’s taken on a certain mystique – an enduring reminder of the days when St. Helena’s Main Street was all about locals.
At the suggestion of Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, Brown’s held a birthday bash on Saturday. Fittingly for an auto parts store with a long history and a loyal customer base, the party turned into a classic car show.
“We try to be very good at customer relations,” said owner Dan Beltrami. “Even though we don’t do automotive repair per se, we’re always willing to go put in a light bulb or a battery or wipers – help customers get on the road as soon as we can.”
Brown’s was established in 1946 by Beltrami’s maternal grandfather, Joseph M. Brown. He worked at Mare Island during the war and then drove a beer truck before buying the Brown’s building, which at the time housed a very small machine shop/auto parts store.
Brown sold parts for wind machines and tractors to clients with names like Mondavi and Martini. Those connections with a growing wine industry probably enabled Brown’s to outlast the three other auto parts stores Upvalley, Dan Beltrami said.
Brown and his wife Flora had three daughters: Barbara, Norma and Kay. The store was passed down to Norma’s husband, Felix Beltrami, while Norma handled the books. Felix’s son Dan bought out his father in 2008.
Dan remembers his high school years, working in the machine shop with his grandfather, machining and cleaning parts, sweeping floors and stocking shelves. There’s not as much machine work to do these days because engines last so much longer, but there’s still plenty of demand for brake components, filters and other parts.
Brown’s has been a longtime ally of the St. Helena Fire Department, frequently employing volunteer firefighters who might be called upon to leave work at a moment’s notice. Felix served as fire chief, while Dan rose to second assistant chief before retiring in 2017, after 31 years of service.
“I still go over and help with the Lobster Feed,” he said. “I still enjoy the camaraderie with all those guys.”
People who own and restore classic cars have come to rely on Brown’s, said Bob Holmes of Angwin, who brought his and his wife Cyndy’s 1940 Ford Standard sedan to Saturday’s birthday celebration and car show.
“When you’re young and you don’t have any money, Dan and his dad and his grandfather were so helpful,” Holmes said. “When you’re doing it yourself, they’ll give you tips. You’d buy the part and the part would work. They’re very service-oriented. You’re not going to find a more local-serving business than this.”
Nick Coy Jr., who works at Brown’s, brought his rat rod 1930 Ford Model A. He spent 10 years collecting parts and putting them together, and he finally got it running a month ago.
“It’s a driver,” Coy said. “You can drive it down the road at 70, no problem.”
Tom Brown brought his ’78 Jeep CJ-5 with an AMC 304 V8 engine. He said it's perfect for hunting and family camping trips.
Beltrami himself owns a bunch of classic cars: a 1930 Chevy two-door sedan, a ’27 Buick, a ’60 F-100 pickup he occasionally uses for dump runs (“86,000 miles on it and it’s cherry,” he said), a ’72 Blazer, and a ‘46 Willys Jeep he uses to cruise around town. His latest project is restoring the same ‘54 Oldsmobile Rocket he learned to drive in.
It’s not just the same customers and cars that have stuck around – Brown’s tends to attract long-term employees. Nate Morrison and Liz Macias have each worked at Brown’s for over 20 years. Riley, a yellow lab, has served as shop dog for 11 years.
“He’s starting to show his age a bit. When you take him for a walk down the street he gets a little tired,” Beltrami said.
Riley’s just as friendly as ever though. Like the family business he represents, he wears the years well.