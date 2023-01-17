 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brush clearing underway outside St. Helena

  • 0
Vegetation management

Dead trees, brush and other vegetation were removed from both sides of Spring Street next to the Sylvaner subdivision in 2022. Another project is now underway on Spring Mountain.

 Submitted photo

Napa Firewise has contracted Signature Tree Solutions to clear brush, prune tree limbs and remove dead trees along Spring Mountain Road from the St. Helena city limits to the Napa-Sonoma county line starting the week of Jan. 9.

Workers will be clearing up to 30 feet back from each side of the road. There may be some delays in driving on Spring Mountain Road because of the work.

The project is estimated to last through Feb. 14 but may take a bit longer, depending on the weather.

Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council enthusiastically supports this effort. Funding for this project comes from Napa County.

For more information, contact Shari Gardner at shari@napafirewise.org or 707-799-5241.

AccuWeather experts say the record rain and snow this winter will lead to more vegetation growth, which could potentially fuel more wildfires this summer.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News