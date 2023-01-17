Brush clearing underway outside St. Helena

Napa Firewise has contracted Signature Tree Solutions to clear brush, prune tree limbs and remove dead trees along Spring Mountain Road from the St. Helena city limits to the Napa-Sonoma county line starting the week of Jan. 9.

Workers will be clearing up to 30 feet back from each side of the road. There may be some delays in driving on Spring Mountain Road because of the work.

The project is estimated to last through Feb. 14 but may take a bit longer, depending on the weather.

Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council enthusiastically supports this effort. Funding for this project comes from Napa County.

For more information, contact Shari Gardner at shari@napafirewise.org or 707-799-5241.

