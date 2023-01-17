Brush clearing underway outside St. Helena

FOR THE STAR
Napa Firewise has contracted Signature Tree Solutions to clear brush, prune tree limbs and remove dead trees along Spring Mountain Road from the St. Helena city limits to the Napa-Sonoma county line starting the week of Jan. 9.
Workers will be clearing up to 30 feet back from each side of the road. There may be some delays in driving on Spring Mountain Road because of the work.
The project is estimated to last through Feb. 14 but may take a bit longer, depending on the weather.
Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council enthusiastically supports this effort. Funding for this project comes from Napa County.
For more information, contact Shari Gardner at
shari@napafirewise.org or 707-799-5241.
AccuWeather experts say the record rain and snow this winter will lead to more vegetation growth, which could potentially fuel more wildfires this summer.
Expensive U.S. Cities With the Worst Air Quality
Where people choose to live, work, and grow their families is one of the most important decisions they will make in life. Climate, cost of living, economic opportunities, or proximity to family, friends, or desirable amenities may all be factors that people consider when deciding where to live. But one factor that is often overlooked is environmental health, and in that realm, air quality is one of the most important considerations.
Air quality matters because pollution is associated with a number of
health issues. High concentrations of pollutants can affect children’s development, cause or worsen respiratory problems like asthma or emphysema, and put people at heightened risk of severe health events like heart attack or stroke. And while like many health issues, air pollution has been shown to disproportionately impact low-income communities, there isn’t a meaningful correlation between levels of air pollution and cost of living at the city level. In fact, some of the highest levels of air pollution can be found in the nation’s most expensive and sought-after metropolitan areas.
Air quality has long been a problem in the U.S. For much of the 19th and 20th centuries, the growth of the economy brought heightened levels of air pollution through increased fuel combustion and industrial or chemical processes. More recently, the acceleration of global warming has contributed to drought, wildfires, and other conditions that can raise levels of particulate matter and other pollutants in the air.
Concentrations of air pollutants dropped sharply over past 30 years
Fortunately, air quality has also been
improving over time since the passage of the Clean Air Act and creation of the Environmental Protection Agency several decades ago. Under the Clean Air Act, the EPA is required to set air quality standards (NAAQS) for certain airborne pollutants that have been deemed harmful to human health and/or the environment. To help meet these standards, the EPA can set rules around acceptable levels of pollution from sources like industry or vehicles. Over the years, these policies have had a strong track record, leading to steady decreases across all of the monitored air pollutants.
Nearly 100M Americans live in locations that saw unhealthy air in 2020
Despite this improvement, air pollution remains a major concern for many parts of the United States. Nearly 100 million Americans—almost one-third—live in a location that experienced unhealthy levels of air pollution in 2020, which the EPA calculates based on whether counties have pollutants at concentrations above the NAAQS. Americans most commonly experience pollution from ozone and particulate matter, but carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide are also present at elevated levels in some communities.
California and Arizona experienced the worst air quality in 2020
The air quality issue is worse in some parts of the country than in others. Most notably, residents in the Southwest—especially California and Arizona—typically experience the worst air quality in any given year. Much of the reason for this can be attributed to
climate and geography. The Southwest is mostly desert or other very dry land with greater susceptibility to dust storms, wildfires, and other events that increase levels of particulate matter in the air. Further, residents of major metros like Los Angeles and Phoenix are more geographically spread out, which increases dependence on cars and with it pollutants like ozone. Most of the metros where air pollution is highest are unsurprisingly found in California and elsewhere in the Southwest.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis dataset. To identify the most expensive locations with the worst air quality, researchers at
Filterbuy looked at the median daily air quality index (AQI) for each metropolitan area in 2020. The AQI is a broad measure of air pollution that takes into account the concentrations of major air pollutants regulated by the Clean Air Act. Higher AQI values correspond to higher levels of air pollution. Only locations with a cost of living greater than the national average, as determined by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, were included in the study.
Here are the expensive metros with the worst air quality.
15. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
Median AQI: 47 Max AQI: 174 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 26 Moderate Days: 115 Good Days: 225 Cost of living (compared to average): +17.0%
14. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
Median AQI: 48 Max AQI: 143 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 8 Moderate Days: 152 Good Days: 206 Cost of living (compared to average): +5.3%
13. Fort Collins, CO
Median AQI: 48 Max AQI: 157 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 19 Moderate Days: 125 Good Days: 222 Cost of living (compared to average): +2.0%
12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Median AQI: 48 Max AQI: 159 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 24 Moderate Days: 140 Good Days: 202 Cost of living (compared to average): +1.2%
11. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA
Median AQI: 48 Max AQI: 292 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 31 Moderate Days: 124 Good Days: 211 Cost of living (compared to average): +10.2%
10. Stockton-Lodi, CA
Median AQI: 49 Max AQI: 195 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 34 Moderate Days: 140 Good Days: 192 Cost of living (compared to average): +2.2%
9. Chico, CA
Median AQI: 51 Max AQI: 379 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 39 Moderate Days: 144 Good Days: 183 Cost of living (compared to average): +0.6%
8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Median AQI: 52 Max AQI: 182 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 24 Moderate Days: 169 Good Days: 173 Cost of living (compared to average): +1.7%
7. Modesto, CA
Median AQI: 55 Max AQI: 189 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 37 Moderate Days: 173 Good Days: 156 Cost of living (compared to average): +1.0%
6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
Median AQI: 56 Max AQI: 197 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 28 Moderate Days: 217 Good Days: 121 Cost of living (compared to average): +2.8%
5. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
Median AQI: 58 Max AQI: 161 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 34 Moderate Days: 213 Good Days: 119 Cost of living (compared to average): +4.2%
4. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA
Median AQI: 60 Max AQI: 222 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 50 Moderate Days: 184 Good Days: 132 Cost of living (compared to average): +5.2%
3. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
Median AQI: 71 Max AQI: 192 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 49 Moderate Days: 257 Good Days: 60 Cost of living (compared to average): +17.9%
2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Median AQI: 84 Max AQI: 235 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 142 Moderate Days: 164 Good Days: 60 Cost of living (compared to average): +18.8%
1. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
Median AQI: 98 Max AQI: 576 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 176 Moderate Days: 152 Good Days: 38 Cost of living (compared to average): +7.3%
