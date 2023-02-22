One of the most glamorous stars of St. Helena Drama’s upcoming production of “Oklahoma!” doesn’t have any lines. Its only job is to sit on stage, look pretty, and link the show to St. Helena’s own pioneer past.

The McCormick Ranch buggy was carefully loaded onto a flatbed trailer on Feb. 15 and hauled to the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Once “Oklahoma!” ends its March 10-19 run, it will return home to the St. Helena Historical Society’s Heritage Center at the corner of Oak Avenue and Tainter Street.

The buggy belonged to the McCormick Ranch at the top of Spring Mountain, founded around 1870 by William McCormick and Nancy York McCormick. Their descendants, Edna McCormick Learned and Sandra Learned Perry, donated it to the historical society.

Members of the society hope the buggy’s starring role will draw attention to the fledgling Heritage Center, which opened at the end of 2021 but has struggled to draw foot traffic despite being packed with the treasures of St. Helena’s past.

“We want people to know we’re here,” Bonnie Thoreen, the historical society’s board president, told the Star earlier this month.

That story the Heritage Center tells doesn't start in the pioneer days. A portion of the museum is devoted to the indigenous people who populated what is now St. Helena for thousands of years.

Along with arrowheads, mortars and pestles, there’s a historic photogravure print of a Pomo woman photographed by Edward Curtis, who spent a decade documenting what was left of the West’s vanishing Native American culture. Arader Galleries donated the piece to the historical society.

The front of the museum features a rotating exhibit space that’s currently occupied by Hilos Visibles (Visible Threads), a cultural project featuring quilt squares designed by Latino residents.

Like the Native American display in the permanent collection, Hilos Visibles is a way to recognize "all the various cultures that influenced this valley,” said Kathy Carrick, a member of the historical society’s board of directors.

Carrick noted that Spanish and Mexican settlers played important roles in developing the valley as we know it today, before the Italians and Germans started to arrive. For example, the widowed Maria Soberanes Bale, whose portrait hangs in the Heritage Center, significantly upgraded the Bale Grist Mill built by her late husband, Edward Turner Bale, and built the 36-foot waterwheel that turned the mill into an economic powerhouse.

“She was an incredible woman,” Carrick said.

Historic farming implements highlight St. Helena’s agricultural heritage, hearkening back to the days when prunes, not grapes, were the predominant crop.

Yet even in the late 19th century visionary, grape growers were seeing St. Helena’s potential as a wine region. A few Heritage Society mementos mark the establishment of the St. Helena Viticultural Club in 1875 by Charles Krug, Henry Pellet and Seneca Ewer.

In another corner are architectural remnants of the old Vineland School, one of the oldest poured-concrete buildings in Napa County, which stood on property now owned by Hall Wines.

Along one wall is a 10-foot segment of the bar from Gee Gee’s Tavern on Hunt Avenue, which opened shortly after Prohibition ended in 1933. Salvaged signs are all that remain of businesses like Caiocca’s Grocery Store.

“I love the pieces that tell the stories of people, characters like Gee-Gee,” said historical society board member Stephen Taplin, referring to Gee Gee’s founder Felix Freilone, an Italian immigrant.

Not far away is the St. Helena Star’s 400-pound safe, along with a cash register that was capable of processing transactions as large as $7.90 (the Star used it well into the 2010s).

The Heritage Center’s future is unclear. A nostalgic talk by U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson and a lecture on the valley’s Chinese laborers drew scores of people, but the Heritage Center has struggled to attract visitors during its open hours, which were reduced last June from four days per month to one.

“It’s frustrating that we can’t get visitors on Main Street to step one block to the west and come see what we’ve got,” Carrick said.

Rent on the space eats up most of the historical society’s lean budget, and the Diocese of Santa Rosa, which owns the building, announced last November that it plans to file for bankruptcy. That could result in a new landlord for the museum, which is on a month-to-month lease.

The historical society’s hopes for a permanent home on the city’s Adams Street site have dimmed somewhat as the property’s status remains in limbo. The Carnegie isn’t well-suited to a museum, according to Carrick, who worked there when she was the city’s parks and recreation director. A historical center has been floated as an option for a redeveloped City Hall property, but it could be years before a project breaks ground.

For now the historical society is applying for city grants, but those are only available for programs, not operating costs like rent.

“I think it’s natural that the city (government) would want to support something like this because of what we bring to the community,” Thoreen said. “We’ve been looking for a home for the last 20 years.”

The Heritage Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at 1255 Oak Ave., at the former St. Helena Catholic School.

