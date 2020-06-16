Business slowly picks up as St. Helena begins long economic recovery

The staff are all wearing masks, and the restaurant has extras available for customers who forget to bring their own. Once diners have been seated, they can remove their masks until they need to get up to leave or go to the bathroom.

“We just had our health inspection today,” Fradelizio added. “We passed with an A, which was a relief.”

For now, Gillwoods is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and only 75% of the staff is back. Fradelizio hopes to ramp back up once the wineries and hotels get going again.

“The problem with our business is day travelers are usually here too late to have breakfast,” she said. “So we’re really dependent on the community.”

According to the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, which tracks the status of local businesses on its website, most of St. Helena’s hotels are open except for Salvestrin Inn (reopening Friday), Las Alcobas (reopening Aug. 1), and Southbridge (closed until further notice). But analysts say it could be years before the Napa Valley’s tourism industry fully recovers.

At That Pizza Place, business has bounced back solidly, especially among the locals who account for most of the restaurant’s business, said owner Kathryn Kenney.