Cal Fire puts out two Upvalley vegetation fires on Tuesday

Separate vegetation fires broke just over 12 hours apart Tuesday in upper Napa County, but were extinguished without injuries or structural damage, according to Cal Fire.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The first incident was a debris fire that started shortly before 5:48 a.m. outside a home in the 3600 block of the Silverado Trail between St. Helena and Calistoga, according to a spokesperson at Cal Fire’s St. Helena bureau. A heap of tree bark ignited and flames spread to about a quarter acre, but a Cal Fire crew contained the blaze at about 8 a.m.

Later, at 6:16 p.m., the fire agency was notified of another blaze in the 1400 block of Howell Mountain Road between Angwin and Pope Valley, Cal Fire reported. A person, who was not a firefighter, started what as intended to be a controlled burn, but the flames escaped and spread to a quarter-acre of grasses before a Cal Fire crew arrived and put out the fire by 8:23 p.m.

No structural damage was reported after either fire.

Tuesday’s vegetation fires were the second and third to be reported Upvalley in a two-day span, following another incident Monday afternoon in the Berryessa Estates community of Pope Valley.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com