Cal Fire puts out two Upvalley vegetation fires on Tuesday

  • Updated
Grass fire on Howell Mountain Road

A Cal Fire crew on Tuesday evening put out a fire on Howell Mountain Road outside Angwin that began as a controlled burn, but escaped and spread to a quarter-acre of surrounding grasses, according to the firefighting agency. No injuries were reported.

Separate vegetation fires broke just over 12 hours apart Tuesday in upper Napa County, but were extinguished without injuries or structural damage, according to Cal Fire.

The first incident was a debris fire that started shortly before 5:48 a.m. outside a home in the 3600 block of the Silverado Trail between St. Helena and Calistoga, according to a spokesperson at Cal Fire’s St. Helena bureau. A heap of tree bark ignited and flames spread to about a quarter acre, but a Cal Fire crew contained the blaze at about 8 a.m.

Later, at 6:16 p.m., the fire agency was notified of another blaze in the 1400 block of Howell Mountain Road between Angwin and Pope Valley, Cal Fire reported. A person, who was not a firefighter, started what as intended to be a controlled burn, but the flames escaped and spread to a quarter-acre of grasses before a Cal Fire crew arrived and put out the fire by 8:23 p.m.

No structural damage was reported after either fire.

Tuesday’s vegetation fires were the second and third to be reported Upvalley in a two-day span, following another incident Monday afternoon in the Berryessa Estates community of Pope Valley.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

