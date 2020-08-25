Cal Fire reports 2,100 personnel fighting Hennessey Fire

On Tuesday morning, Cal Fire reported over 2,100 fire personnel, 304 engines, 50 water tenders, 18 hand crews, 41 dozers, and 12 helicopters were fighting the Hennessey Fire and the related fires that make up the LNU Lightning Complex fires.
To date, the Hennessey Fire has burned 296,050 acres and is 29% contained. Tuesday’s Cal Fire map shows the additional containment lines in black and can be found online on the City of St. Helena LNU Lightning Complex information page. Fire maps and information are displayed in front of the St. Helena Police Department, at 1480 Main St. and are updated daily.
Dozers, aircraft, and hand crews made great progress on creating fire line northwest of Angwin Monday near Aetna Springs. This area of the fire continues to be a top priority in the LNU Lightning Complex, as there continues to be a threat to the communities of Angwin and Deer Park. Evacuation orders for Angwin, Deer Park, and St. Helena east of the Silverado Trail remained in place as of Tuesday afternoon.
Due to continuing challenges with poor air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert and Air Quality Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday. Residents are reminded to:
• Reduce driving activities;
• Limit outdoor activities to avoid unnecessary exposure;
• Set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside;
• Avoid using gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers;
• Reduce exposure to smoky air by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed, if possible.
Iacobacci is the Emergency Operations Center’s Public Information Officer for St. Helena.
