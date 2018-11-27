The burn permit suspension in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties was lifted at 8 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 26.
CalFire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Chief Shana Jones is formally cancelling the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.
Any burns larger than 4 feet by 4 feet piles must be inspected by CalFire prior to burning until the end of declared fire season. Inspections may be required for burns other than agriculture burns. This can be verified by contacting your local Air Quality Management District.
Contact your local CalFire station to obtain a burn permit. Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and winter weather have helped to begin to diminish the threat of wildfire, according to a press release. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided and maintain control of the fire at all times. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.