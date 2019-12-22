The California Farm Bureau Federation recently honored St. Helena’s Johnnie and Kendall White, who received the group’s Excellence in Agriculture Award.
The group also honored Seth and Alexandra Duivenvoorden of Cottonwood, who received the Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award.
The awards were presented during the group’s annual meeting in Monterey, held Dec. 9. Both awards recognize accomplishments in production agriculture and leadership activity.
Sixth-generation farmer Johnnie White works as operations manager for a vineyard management firm owned by his father and two partners. He manages all farming operations for six client vineyards and serves as president of the Napa County Farm Bureau. He also serves as a volunteer firefighter and auctioneer. Kendall White works for a farming and winemaking company, selling value-added agricultural products.
Asked to discuss three important issues facing agriculture, the Whites cited immigration and labor policies, the need for financial products that allow young farmers to purchase land, and the ongoing need to engage with policy makers and the public “to create and implement sound local, state and federal policies.”
As winners of their respective awards, the Duivenvoordens and Whites each earned a $4,000 cash prize sponsored by Farm Credit, Kubota and K·Coe Isom.
The winners will represent California in national competitions to be held in January at the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention in Austin, Texas.