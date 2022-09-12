California Redemption Value for bottles and cans now available at Clover Flat

Napa County residents may now return their bottles and cans to receive their California Redemption Value at Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park, located at 4380 Silverado Trail south of Calistoga.
“Over the past couple of years, as many California Refund Value Centers have closed around the state, we are proud to reopen our center here in Upper Valley,” said Christy Pestoni, Clover Flat's chief operating officer. “We’ve heard from many residents from all over Napa County and especially here in Upper Valley on how much they wanted our center to reopen. We are happy to say that we are open to receive all of their cans and bottles for proper recycling."
To support Napa County residents’ bottles and cans recycling, Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park’s CRV center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Clover Flat will be refunding for CRV only and refunds are paid by check. Residents must have a California ID to participate. Residents should empty all liquids and separate by type of product before they arrive.
People are also reading…
Learn more about Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park at uvds.com.
Going green with Napa's Compost Girl
Kendra Bruno, aka Compost Girl, the waste prevention specialist for the city of Napa, writes a monthly column to educate readers about the benefits of composting and recycling. To submit questions, email kbruno@cityofnapa.org.
A look at what happens to your recyclables at Napa's Materials Diversion Facility.
When long-time Napa resident Marilyn Knight-Mendelson decided to become a climate activist, she discovered one small green action leads to another.
It is one of my favorite times of the year — the time of year when I get to email the winners of our JD Fullner Recycling Awards.
It is one of my favorite times of the year – the time of year when I get to email the winners of our JD Fullner Recycling Awards.
People fear odors and pests. It needn't be so.
Kendra Bruno, a Napa waste prevention specialist, is full of tips on recycling and composting.
Sometimes we need to get rid of electronics or appliances due to upgrading and other times due to their demise.
Do you know how to identify plastic that cannot be recycled?
Start with sprucing up your street, your park, your favorite place.
Here's are some insights into the world of plastics recycling.
Got time on your hands? Time to perfect your composting skills.
Compost Girl has some tips on how to boost your composting.
Compost Girl has some tips on how to celebrate the holidays in an environmentally sound way.
Dear faithful reader, I have a confession to make: I’m a cheater.
“I’ve read and heard about the China issue—you know that they’ve closed their borders and are no longer accepting our recyclable materials – s…
Plastics are under a lot of scrutiny now (or what the plastic industry would say is an “attack”).
This past weekend, I spent 20 minutes or so with my body halfway immersed in recycling carts pulling out textiles (clothes/bedsheets/linens, i…
Confession: I am an internal pessimist striving to be an optimist.
“It all ends up in the landfill anyways.”
Not quite, but that thought is usually what springs into someone’s mind when I mention one of those phrases.
I live in a world of “garbage” – to the point I even make jokes about it. Corny jokes, like: “Let’s talk trashy” or “compost is so hot right n…
There is a running joke at work and in my personal life that I cannot just turn off my recycling and composting brain. Everywhere I go, I watc…
Six years ago, Tony Hillery was volunteering at a New York City public school in Harlem.
This monthly column is written by Kendra Bruno, aka Compost Girl, who is the waste prevention specialist for the city of Napa. To submit quest…
Has the grip of summer taken hold of you? There is nothing like constant sunshine, beautiful weather and the overall feeling of summertime tha…
This monthly column is written by Kendra Bruno, aka Compost Girl, who is the waste prevention specialist for the city of Napa. To submit quest…
Spring has hit: warmer weather, longer days of sunshine, and the urge to purge/organize all your stuff – aka: Spring Cleaning. When you realiz…
This monthly column is written by Kendra Bruno, aka Compost Girl, who is the waste prevention specialist for the city of Napa. To submit quest…
This monthly column is written by Kendra Bruno, aka Compost Girl, who is the waste prevention specialist for the city of Napa. To submit quest…
Nothing tastes better than a homegrown tomato. Since becoming an “adult,” I have become aware of seizing the moment during tomato season – tom…
This monthly column is written by Kendra Bruno, AKA Compost Girl, who is the waste prevention specialist for the city of Napa.
Welcome to our first monthly installment. My name is Kendra Bruno (Compost Girl!) and I am currently serving as the Waste Prevention Specialis…