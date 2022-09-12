 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

California Redemption Value for bottles and cans now available at Clover Flat

  • 0
Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park

A sign at the new Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park.

 Submitted photo

Napa County residents may now return their bottles and cans to receive their California Redemption Value at Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park, located at 4380 Silverado Trail south of Calistoga.

“Over the past couple of years, as many California Refund Value Centers have closed around the state, we are proud to reopen our center here in Upper Valley,” said Christy Pestoni, Clover Flat's chief operating officer. “We’ve heard from many residents from all over Napa County and especially here in Upper Valley on how much they wanted our center to reopen. We are happy to say that we are open to receive all of their cans and bottles for proper recycling."

To support Napa County residents’ bottles and cans recycling, Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park’s CRV center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Clover Flat will be refunding for CRV only and refunds are paid by check. Residents must have a California ID to participate. Residents should empty all liquids and separate by type of product before they arrive.

People are also reading…

Learn more about Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park at uvds.com.

Going green with Napa's Compost Girl

Kendra Bruno, aka Compost Girl, the waste prevention specialist for the city of Napa, writes a monthly column to educate readers about the benefits of composting and recycling. To submit questions, email kbruno@cityofnapa.org.

Sowing seeds of hope in Harlem's children
National
AP

Sowing seeds of hope in Harlem's children

  • By Laura Klairmont, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

Six years ago, Tony Hillery was volunteering at a New York City public school in Harlem.

A recycling nerd's dream
Napa-recycles

A recycling nerd's dream

  • Updated

This monthly column is written by Kendra Bruno, aka Compost Girl, who is the waste prevention specialist for the city of Napa. To submit quest…

Food for thought
Napa-recycles

Food for thought

  • Updated

This monthly column is written by Kendra Bruno, aka Compost Girl, who is the waste prevention specialist for the city of Napa. To submit quest…

Compost is so hot right now!
Napa-recycles

Compost is so hot right now!

  • Updated

Nothing tastes better than a homegrown tomato. Since becoming an “adult,” I have become aware of seizing the moment during tomato season – tom…

Recycle more, waste less!
Napa-recycles

Recycle more, waste less!

  • Updated

Welcome to our first monthly installment. My name is Kendra Bruno (Compost Girl!) and I am currently serving as the Waste Prevention Specialis…

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News