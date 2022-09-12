California Redemption Value for bottles and cans now available at Clover Flat

“Over the past couple of years, as many California Refund Value Centers have closed around the state, we are proud to reopen our center here in Upper Valley,” said Christy Pestoni, Clover Flat's chief operating officer. “We’ve heard from many residents from all over Napa County and especially here in Upper Valley on how much they wanted our center to reopen. We are happy to say that we are open to receive all of their cans and bottles for proper recycling."