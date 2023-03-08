The California Department of Housing and Community Development decided last week that Calistoga's second draft housing element, adopted by the City Council in November, does not comply with state housing law.

As a result, the city will need to make more changes to the long-term housing plan document, largely consisting of adding more analysis to various aspects of the plan, according to an HCD letter. Then, the city will need to go through another round of adoption hearings, to receive input from Calistoga’s planning commission and receive council approval, before sending the document back to the state housing department for another attempt at certification.

Due to the state’s affordable housing shortage, the state government has recently ratcheted up pressure on local governments to produce more thorough housing elements, which are essentially long-term housing plans local governments are required to file with the state every eight years.

As such, local governments have also generally been required to show in these plans that they can add many more units than they did in past cycles. The Bay Area, for example, is being required to approve more than 441,000 new units for all income levels, which represents a 15% increase to the existing housing stock.

Napa's local jurisdictions have also been under the pressure of those changes; all missed a Jan. 31 HCD deadline to finish up the multi-year housing element development and submission process and are therefore all technically out of compliance with state housing law, according to HCD. (As of Tuesday, HCD had found only seven of 109 Bay Area cities to be in compliance, according to a regularly updated HCD compliance report.)

HCD spokesperson Alicia Murillo said in an email that the department considers local governments to be out of compliance with housing element law until the state agency certifies their plans, according to previous Register reporting.

“If a jurisdiction’s adopted housing element is not found substantially compliant by HCD as of the jurisdiction’s statutory deadline (in this case Jan. 31, 2023), they are considered to be out of compliance with Housing Element Law until HCD finds their adopted housing element in substantial compliance with law,” wrote Murillo.

Noncompliance could open cities and counties to losing out on certain state funding as well as the "builder's remedy," a provision of state housing law that may allow developers to override local zoning rules to build housing developments where either 20% of the units are affordable to lower-income tenants, or all units are within reach of those with moderate incomes.

Regarding Calistoga possibly being forced to approve housing projects so long as they meet the requirements of the builder’s remedy, Calistoga Mayor Donald Williams said, “It’s a concern.”

Williams, who had not seen the state's latest response to the city as of Saturday afternoon, expressed discontent with state lawmakers.

“The so-called 'builder's remedy' is the hammer that wasn’t there before to pound the cities into compliance," said Williams. “It’s a threat. And I don’t know who appreciates being threatened. That’s not a part of a healthy dialogue. We know the circumstances of our locality better than the state does … I think it’s more appropriate to let cities govern themselves.”

“I’m pleased with what the city of Calistoga has done so far," the mayor added. "… We thought we satisfied the mandates and the wishes … We’re trying to work with (HCD).”

Plans from most Napa County jurisdictions are currently under HCD review. Like Calistoga, American Canyon, Yountville and Napa County have adopted housing elements that haven't been certified by HCD, and could potentially also need to go through another round of hearings should HCD not certify those plans.

St. Helena hasn't yet adopted a housing element, but the city submitted their second draft for comments to HCD. That was because the city knew that many jurisdictions had received a second round of requested changes from HCD after that second review and didn't want to lose time by having to re-adopt the housing element, according to St. Helena community development director Maya DeRosa.

Now that Calistoga’s housing proposal has been turned down for a second time, the planning commission will head back to the drawing board.

"The short answer is it's not as bad as it could have been," Calistoga's planning and building director Jeff Mitchem said of the rejection the city received Thursday. "The comments are relatively minor."

HCD feedback suggested that overall, the element lacked detail and thorough analysis and in areas, lacked consistency or had not been revised based on the notes from the first round of comments the agency provided the city in August.

For example, to meet fair housing requirements, the HCD document states that Calistoga's second submitted element included "minor revisions" regarding the city's possible displacement risks. The element still needs to explain "a complete analysis" that evaluates local and regional trends and patterns and needs to "analyze and coincidences across other fair housing components," according to the letter.

Mitchem said city staff and consultants have begun to revise their draft based on state feedback, but that the city still needs to evaluate and analyze the extent of the changes that need to be made.

The planning director said the housing element process this time around, for all local governments, involves determining where the new bar is for HCD to certify a plan. Its called into question many of the baseline assumptions that go into the drafting of the plan, he said, and the degree of analysis involved in substantiating the findings.

“What they told us is it wasn’t enough,” said Mitchem.