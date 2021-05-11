The California Compost Coalition hosted the new director of CalRecycle, Rachel Wagoner, along with staff from the California Natural Resources Agency, to take a tour of the Napa Recycling and Upper Valley Disposal Service compost operations last Friday. The tour featured presentations from Napa Green and Napa County Public Works along with a discussion on SB 1383 implementation. All parties pledged to work together to support composting efforts and organic waste diversion in order to achieve California's climate change goals and improve water conservation. From left are Amanda Griffins of Napa County Public Works, St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau, Neil Edgar of the California Compost Coalition, Wagoner, and Christy Pestoni of UVDS.
CalRecycle director tours Napa County composting facilities
