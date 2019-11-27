Caltrans will hold an open house and public scoping meeting on its plan to replace the Hopper Slough Bridge on Rutherford Road at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane.
According to Caltrans, replacing the bridge will ensure continued operation of the highway and the safety of its users. Caltrans is evaluating alternatives in an effort to minimize environmental impacts.
Information about the project is available at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-4/d4-popular-links/d4-environmental-docs.
Comments on the project will be accepted through Dec. 30. Comments may be sent to Caltrans District 4, ATTN: Cindy Fong, Associate Environmental Planner, P.O. Box 23660, Office of Environmental Analysis, MS-8B, Oakland, CA 94623-0660. Fong can also be reached at (510) 286-6454 or Cindy.Fong@dot.ca.gov.