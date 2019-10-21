Caltrans will hold an open house to discuss an upcoming project involving the Sulphur Creek Bridge and the York Creek Bridge at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena.
Caltrans proposes to replace the rails on both bridges to meet current safety standards. The project is in the environmental phase, and Caltrans is evaluating alternatives in an effort to avoid adversely affecting the environmental resources within the vicinity of the project area.
Both bridges are on Highway 29, also known as St. Helena’s Main Street. The Sulphur Creek Bridge is north of Gott’s. The York Creek Bridge is south of the elm tunnel.
More information about the project is available at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-4. Comments on the project may be submitted through Nov. 20 to Nathan Roberts, Associate Environmental Planner, P.O. Box 23660, Office of Environmental Analysis, MS-8B, Oakland, CA 94623-0660, (510) 286-6303 or Nathan.Roberts@dot.ca.gov.