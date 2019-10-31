Caltrans will hold an open house and scoping meeting to discuss an upcoming project affecting two historic Main Street bridges at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena.
The agency will discuss its plans to replace the barrier rails along the Sulphur Creek Bridge and the York Creek Bridge to meet current safety standards. Construction is scheduled for summer 2024, with an estimated cost of $4.1 million.
The project will require replacing the historic stone sides of both bridges, although a Caltrans engineer told the City Council the agency will work with the city to preserve the stones elsewhere.
Both bridges are on Highway 29, also known as St. Helena’s Main Street. The Sulphur Creek Bridge is north of Gott’s. The York Creek Bridge is south of the elm tunnel.
More information about the project will be available at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-4. Comments on the project may be submitted through Nov. 20 to Nathan Roberts, Associate Environmental Planner, P.O. Box 23660, Office of Environmental Analysis, MS-8B, Oakland, CA 94623-0660, (510) 286-6303 or Nathan.Roberts@dot.ca.gov.