Caltrans will close one lane of Highway 29 in the elm tunnel from Feb. 25 through March 1 to allow for the removal of three diseased or damaged elms.
The work is scheduled between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, through Friday, March 1, except for Wednesday, Feb. 27, when no work will take place. All work is weather permitting.
The single-lane closure will be between Pratt Avenue and Deer Park Road. Flaggers will help direct traffic. Drivers should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.