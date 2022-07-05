Caltrans pledges to improve St. Helena crosswalk where pedestrian was hurt

Caltrans has agreed to improve the crosswalks at Main and Spring streets following a high-level meeting among city and Caltrans officials, U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, state Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry.

Thompson organized the June 27 meeting in St. Helena in the wake of a May 24 hit-and-run that injured St. Helena Star sportswriter Garrett Whitt as he was crossing Main Street in his motorized wheelchair.

Whitt broke his tibia and fibula, and he’s now recovering at home. St. Helena police have recommended that the Napa County District Attorney’s Office file charges against a Napa man in connection with the incident.

In a follow-up email after last week's meeting, Caltrans District 4 Director Dina Al-Tawansy said that “we plan on prioritizing” short-term improvements at Main and Spring.

In an email to Al-Tawansy, Interim City Manager Jim McCann described those short-term improvements as:

• New and refreshed pavement markings;

• New crosswalks with enhanced patterns, and moving the crosswalk across Main Street to the north side of the Main/Spring intersection to improve visibility;

• New and refreshed advisory and warning signs.

Al-Tawansy said Caltrans would also “work towards identifying funding and the appropriate mechanism to implement all the desired permanent improvements.”

Those permanent fixes include flashing beacons, crosswalk bulb-outs, and related lighting, pavement markings, curb ramps and warning signs.

Al-Tawansy didn’t indicate a timeline for the changes, but McCann asked that the short-term improvements be implemented “in coming weeks” and the permanent improvements within three to six months.

Officials from Caltrans, the city and the offices of Dodd and Aguiar-Curry were assigned to an “action team” to drive the short-term and permanent improvements forward “at an accelerated rate.”

Meanwhile, the city pledged to provide Caltrans with data as part of a “comprehensive corridor pedestrian safety study” of Highway 29 through St. Helena.

Cross-agency collaboration

The meeting could represent a breakthrough in what has at times been a distant relationship between St. Helena officials and Caltrans, which has jurisdiction over Highway 29 — or, as St. Helenans know it, Main Street. It took Thompson's intervention for the two parties to negotiate a plan to manage the elm tunnel at the north end of town.

More recently, Caltrans proved to be receptive to local opinion in 2020 when it abandoned a heavily criticized plan to replace two historic stone bridges where Main Street crosses Sulphur Creek and Spring Creek.

At the June 28 City Council meeting, McCann thanked Thompson for organizing the meeting with Caltrans.

Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, who attended the meeting along with Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, said Thompson “was all in.”

“He was extremely forceful in making the argument about the necessity of making improvements at this (intersection) and all along the corridor,” Dohring said. “He was very persuasive. There’s no doubt in my mind that he got the attention of all, including Caltrans representatives.”

Ellsworth also made “very cogent remarks” based on personal experience, Dohring added.

Ellsworth said city officials now have an opportunity to work more closely with Caltrans “to have them understand the circumstances on the ground beyond just the data that they receive.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

