 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caltrans scraps proposed upgrades to St. Helena bridges after community opposition

Caltrans scraps proposed upgrades to St. Helena bridges after community opposition

{{featured_button_text}}
Sulphur Creek Bridge

Traffic crosses the Sulphur Creek Bridge along Main Street. Due to heavy community opposition, Caltrans has scrapped its plans to replace the historic stone rails on the Sulphur Creek Bridge and the York Creek Bridge.

 Star file photo

Caltrans has tabled its plans to upgrade and widen two historic Highway 29 bridges after heavy opposition from the St. Helena community.

Caltrans had planned to replace the stone rails of the York Creek Bridge south of Beringer Vineyards and the Sulphur Creek Bridge north of Gott’s because they no longer meet current safety standards.

The proposals met with heavy opposition during public meetings in 2019, with residents criticizing the appearance of the proposed new rails and decrying the loss of the historic stones.

“Based on community feedback, (Caltrans) is no longer advancing those projects,” City Manager Mark Prestwich told the City Council on Tuesday, adding that city officials were recently notified of the decision.

Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies said community opposition led Caltrans to “table (the projects) for now.”

Watch Now: Caltrans in the era of wildfire

Photos: Napa's George F. Butler Memorial Bridge, 1977

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News