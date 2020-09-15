Cameo Cinema in St. Helena reopens Friday for indoor showings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cameo Cinema will reopen Friday with one screening per day and a maximum admission of 35 people.

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” will be the Cameo’s first regularly scheduled indoor movie since the theater closed in April due to COVID-19. The Cameo’s drive-in screenings and streaming program will continue.

The Cameo’s protocols are based on the National Association of Theatre Owners’ new CinemaSafe guidelines:

- Six feet of social distancing between patrons, except those who attend together

- Masks will be required for all employees and patrons, although patrons may remove them temporarily to consume popcorn or beverages

- Patrons will be excused from the theater by row

- No more than three people will be allowed in the bathroom at a time

- Staff – but not patrons – will undergo temperature checks

- A cleaning service will clean the theater every morning

- No bring-your-own-bowl popcorn deal