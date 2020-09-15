 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cameo Cinema in St. Helena reopens Friday for indoor showings

Cameo Cinema in St. Helena reopens Friday for indoor showings

{{featured_button_text}}
Cameo Cinema reopens

The Cameo Cinema will resume indoor showings on Friday with "The Personal History of David Copperfield."

 Jesse Duarte, Star

The Cameo Cinema will reopen Friday with one screening per day and a maximum admission of 35 people.

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” will be the Cameo’s first regularly scheduled indoor movie since the theater closed in April due to COVID-19. The Cameo’s drive-in screenings and streaming program will continue.

The Cameo’s protocols are based on the National Association of Theatre Owners’ new CinemaSafe guidelines:

- Six feet of social distancing between patrons, except those who attend together

- Masks will be required for all employees and patrons, although patrons may remove them temporarily to consume popcorn or beverages

- Patrons will be excused from the theater by row

- No more than three people will be allowed in the bathroom at a time

- Staff – but not patrons – will undergo temperature checks

- A cleaning service will clean the theater every morning

- No bring-your-own-bowl popcorn deal

During September there will be only one screening per day at 5 p.m. Proprietor Cathy Buck said matinee showtimes could be added in October, as well as evening shows for organizations and families to hold private screenings.

“As things open up and our (COVID-19) numbers go down, I suspect that we’ll be able to increase our occupancy in October and then hopefully again in November and December,” Buck said.

Buck acknowledged that sitting in a theater with strangers will not be in everyone's comfort zone.

"But if a small organization or a family of 10 or 12 people that's been together through all of this wants to see a movie in the theater, we can accommodate them," she said.

Watch Now: How to safely go to the dentist during a pandemic

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Calistoga Drive-In is a crowd-pleaser
Lifestyles

Calistoga Drive-In is a crowd-pleaser

  • Updated

The first Calistoga Drive-In screened ‘Back to the Future’ in the parking lot of the Old Faithful Geyser on Tubbs Lane on Sept. 2. Movies will show every Wednesday throughout September.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News