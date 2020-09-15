Cameo Cinema in St. Helena reopens Friday for indoor showings

The Cameo Cinema will reopen Friday with one screening per day and a maximum admission of 35 people.
“The Personal History of David Copperfield” will be the Cameo’s first regularly scheduled indoor movie since the theater closed in April due to COVID-19. The Cameo’s drive-in screenings and streaming program will continue.
The Cameo’s protocols are based on the National Association of Theatre Owners’ new CinemaSafe guidelines:
- Six feet of social distancing between patrons, except those who attend together
- Masks will be required for all employees and patrons, although patrons may remove them temporarily to consume popcorn or beverages
- Patrons will be excused from the theater by row
- No more than three people will be allowed in the bathroom at a time
- Staff – but not patrons – will undergo temperature checks
- A cleaning service will clean the theater every morning
- No bring-your-own-bowl popcorn deal
During September there will be only one screening per day at 5 p.m. Proprietor Cathy Buck said matinee showtimes could be added in October, as well as evening shows for organizations and families to hold private screenings.
“As things open up and our (COVID-19) numbers go down, I suspect that we’ll be able to increase our occupancy in October and then hopefully again in November and December,” Buck said.
Buck acknowledged that sitting in a theater with strangers will not be in everyone's comfort zone.
"But if a small organization or a family of 10 or 12 people that's been together through all of this wants to see a movie in the theater, we can accommodate them," she said.
