Candidate filing period begins Monday for St. Helena City Council, school board

The filing period to run for St. Helena City Council and school board begins Monday, July 13.

The period will end Aug. 7. If an incumbent does not file for re-election, the filing period for that seat will be extended to Aug. 12.

On the council, the seats held by Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and councilmembers David Knudsen and Mary Koberstein will be on the ballot.

Ellsworth is running for re-election and Koberstein is running against him for mayor. Eric Hall, Lester Hardy and Leslie Stanton have announced they are running for the two available council seats.

For information about running for council, contact City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos at 968-2742 or ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.org.

On the school board, the seats held by trustees Jeff Conwell and Jeannie Kerr are expected to be on the ballot.

For information about running for school board, call 299-1470 or contact elections@countyofnapa.org.