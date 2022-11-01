Candidates report fundraising in St. Helena City Council election

Three candidates in the race for St. Helena mayor and City Council filed updated campaign finance reports last week.

Eric Hall

City Councilmember Eric Hall and Vice Mayor Paul Dohring are running for mayor.

As of Oct. 22, Hall had raised $55,621 and spent $39,139, leaving his campaign with $16,482 in cash. He raised $10,999 and spent $22,026 during the most recent filing period from Sept. 25 through Oct. 22.

Hall’s donors during that period include Charles Wagner of Caymus Vineyards ($4,900), Carmen Policy ($2,000), Jim Barbour ($1,000), Cynthia Kee ($1,000), Margo Simons ($1,000), Jeffrey Green ($250), Anthony Leonardini ($250), Alexander Avetoom ($149), John Adamson ($100), Ted Hall ($100), Marianna Hawkins ($100) and John Oliver ($100).

Hall’s expenses from Sept. 25 through Oct. 22 include $10,235 to Autumn Press for campaign literature, $6,809 to Chief of Staff Consulting for campaign literature, advertising and consulting; $3,426 to Napa Valley Publishing for ads in the Star, and $1,110 to Jodie’s Designs for campaign signs.

Paul Dohring

As of Oct. 22, Dohring had raised $24,389 and spent $19,578, leaving his campaign with $4,814 in cash. He raised $9,765 and spent $5,745 during the most recent filing period from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22.

Dohring's donors during that period include Steven Kay ($3,000), Flora Springs Winery ($1,000), James Rose ($1,000), Linda Manzer ($500), Norm Manzer ($500), Shannon Raggio ($500), Stanley Raggio ($500), Frank and Elizabeth Leeds ($250), Lawrence Papale ($250), Lawrence Vermeulen and Connie Wilson ($250), Oscar DeHaro ($200), John and Tracey Skupny ($200), Thelma Stratton ($150), Kellie Anderson ($100), Flint Ellsworth ($100), Jeff Farmer ($100), Douglas Hitt ($100), Jerry and Michelle Hyde ($100), Grace Kistner ($100), Kevin Leininger ($100), Jerri Patton ($100), John Patton ($100), Denise Smith ($100), Verna Steinhauer ($100), Sandra Thompson ($100), David Valentine ($100), Maxine Angell ($70), Nancy Brandl ($50), Ross Allen ($25) and Linda Rose ($20).

Dohring's expenses from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22 include $3,500 to Gutenberg Transfer Printing for campaign materials, design services and postage, and $1,397 to Napa Valley Publishing for an ad in the Star.

Anna Chouteau

Incumbent Anna Chouteau’s City Council re-election campaign had raised $18,703 and spent $8,410 as of Oct. 22, leaving it with $10,293 in cash.

Chouteau’s donors from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22 included Andrea Wollack ($1,500), Rene Chouteau ($500), Susan Chouteau ($500), Michael Ferro ($500), Laborers International Union of North America ($500), Janet Pagano ($500), Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local No. 3 PAC ($250), Clare Barr ($250), Robyn Bentley ($250), Christina Benz ($200), Alexandra Haslip ($200), Elaine Honig ($200), Michelle Murre ($200), Ted Hall ($100), Andree Bryan ($100), Dawn Leininger ($100), Stephanie Moulton-Peters ($100), Amy Pearl ($100), Janet Rizau ($100), Verna Steinhauer ($100), Robert Van Der Velde ($100) and Brad Wagenknecht ($100).

Chouteau’s expenses include $2,843 to Encompass Direct Marketing Group for printing and $2,337 to Strategy Insights for mailers and texting.

Amy Beaudine and Billy Summers

Amy Beaudine and Billy Summers, who are competing with Chouteau for two council seats, have not filed detailed campaign reports. Both have said they plan to raise and spend less than $2,000.

This article has been updated with Paul Dohring's campaign filings, which haven't appeared on the city's website due to technical difficulties.