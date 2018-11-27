Chris Canning may have stepped down as executive director of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, but he hasn’t gone far.
Aside from keeping his other job as mayor of the town, Canning has taken a job heading a new telecommunications company that will be based in Calistoga.
Canning’s new office is expected to be on the second floor of the now-vacant Carmel Gallery on Lincoln Avenue, next to Sugar Daddy’s. The building is currently undergoing renovation.
The new position started Oct. 29.
The company is to be called Illuminations Technology California, and the technology it uses exists in eight other countries, but is new to the U.S.
Canning said he is still getting up to date on the company’s technology, but one of the jobs’ draws was that it allowed him to stay in Calistoga.
“For me, the fact that there is a public benefit to it is really what made it attractive. The fact that I can stay in Calistoga made it even more attractive,” Canning said.