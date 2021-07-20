Car hits St. Helena power pole, leading to DUI arrest, traffic delays

A Napa man was arrested for DUI after police say he ran into a utility pole at Main Street and Pratt Avenue in St. Helena early Saturday morning, causing a road closure that disrupted traffic late into the afternoon.
The incident occurred in front of Alila Napa Valley at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Police arrived to find the utility pole broken nearly in half, with the top part hanging by the wires.
Leodegario Solorio Vargas, 48, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Napa County jail for booking. Vargas was already on probation for a prior DUI, according to St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
Main Street remained closed between Pratt Avenue and Deer Park Road until Tuesday afternoon while PG&E installed a new pole. The northbound lane was opened to traffic by 2 p.m., and the southbound lane remained closed until about 7:30 p.m.
The closure resulted in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Silverado Trail for much of Saturday, with traffic also backing up on Pratt Avenue and Pope Street.
More than 180 PG&E customers lost power on Saturday.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
Major wine industry groups are calling on Napa County to explore running its own fire department for rural areas, rather than contracting with…
Napa Valley tourism has rebounded after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted by the state, but the industry hasn't yet recovered from the pandemi…
A Napa man and a Vallejo man have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in the state capital, a bombing th…
Like to dance? Napan plans to open dance hall (and wine tasting bar) in downtown Napa.
Homeowners at Calistoga Ranch resort have filed a lawsuit against Auberge Resorts for failing to provide adequate coverage for losses sustaine…
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
City officials say Chick-fil-A has been dropped as a tenant in a proposed Napa shopping center; opponents cheer abrupt move.
Napan Dan Knego can see art where others only see junk. And it's on display in his front yard.
Nine months ago Crystal Ellis of Napa was homeless and pregnant, living in a tent by the Napa River. Now, everything has changed.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.