Cats rule at St. Helena’s We Care Animal Rescue

There are 76 four-legged critters at We Care Animal Rescue, and one of them could be your new best friend.

The nonprofit, no-kill Charter Oak Avenue facility is heading into the holiday seasons with dozens of adoptable animals, a spot in the charity showcase Napa Valley Give! Guide premiering Nov. 29, and an increased focus on helping pet owners keep their animals at home.

“There’s no need for us to take in an animal that somebody loves, if the owner just needs a little support,” said executive director Ashley Armstrong. “We have a pet food pantry where anyone can get wet food, dry food, litter, crate, leash, collar — anything you might need to keep your animal in your home.”

We Care will also contribute up to $500 toward emergency veterinary care if pet owners are facing a daunting bill.

“We want to help people keep their animals,” Armstrong said. “A lot of people don’t know we offer those resources, but we’d love to have more people use them.”

For those in the market for a pet, We Care has plenty of options.

As of Tuesday, cats outnumbered dogs 72-4, a ratio that suits the felines perfectly fine. About 75% of the cats are considered adoptable, while the rest have health problems serious enough that We Care will probably be their forever home.

Visitors to We Care will meet Freddie and Mercury, a bonded pair of black cats who, like any close friends, go through their hissy patches but always have each other’s backs in the end. The outgoing Mercury has an un-catlike tendency to roll on the ground and get dirty without grooming himself afterward.

You’ll meet Kitty, a sweet-natured diabetic cat who embodies We Care’s commitment to what Armstrong calls “last-chance cats” who would otherwise be euthanized.

You’ll meet the TikTok-famous Mija: no ears but lots of charm, as evidenced by her popularity on We Care’s social media. She is one of We Care’s longest-tenured residents and not up for adoption.

You’ll meet Rainbow, rescued from euthanasia at a municipal shelter and now happy, safe and up for adoption.

You’ll meet a litter of four pit bull puppies who live at We Care during the day — separated from the cats, for obvious reasons — and spend the night in a foster home. They’ll be participating in We Care’s Saturday morning puppy training classes, which are open to the community.

Dogs have their place at We Care, but the shelter’s primary mission is playing matchmaker between cats and humans. Adoptions this year have already exceeded the 2021 mark. So have intakes, with a few more cats scheduled to arrive this week.

We Care’s population is far below its maximum of 250 cats and five dogs. That reflects the shelter’s mission to “get them in, give them what they need, and adopt them out,” Armstrong said.

“When we have fewer animals here we don’t see upper respiratory infections or cat fights that might result in somebody going to the vet,” Armstrong said. “Their quality of life is better, so they’re happy, and happy cats are easier to adopt. So although our numbers are low at the moment, we’re actually saving more lives.”

We Care has about a dozen volunteers and more are always welcome, Armstrong said. So are visitors who just want some feline time.

“We have great veterinary care, great staff and great volunteers,” Armstrong said. “We just need more people to come in. Basically from 9 to 5 you can visit us and hang out with the cats.”

For more information about We Care, call 707-963-7044. You can also sign up to volunteer or browse adoptable cats online at wecareanimalrescue.org.